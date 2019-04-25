DWWA judge profile: Tim Triptree MW

Tim Triptree MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Tim Triptree MW

Tim Triptree MW is International Director, Wine at Christie’s. Tim’s main role is curating, sale planning and execution of Christie’s wine auctions internationally. Based at Christie’s London, his role includes sourcing consignments, inspection and authentication, developing client relations and hosting wine events and master-classes worldwide.

Following an initial career in banking, Tim became interested in wine whilst living in Mendoza, Argentina studying Spanish and completing a sommelier course. Tim joined Christie’s Wine Department in 2005 after graduating with an MBA Distinction (Wine Business Management). He completed the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Diploma, gaining a Distinction in 2008 being awarded the Sherry Institute Scholarship and Constellation Scholarship, which involved wine visits to Jerez and New Zealand respectively. In January 2013, Tim was seconded to Christie’s Hong Kong for four years focusing efforts on raising the department’s profile in the region as well as involvement with wine auctions in Hong Kong and Shanghai. He became Head of Sale, Hong Kong before returning to London in January 2017 and was promoted to International Director in June 2018.

Tim was awarded the Trinity Champagne Scholarship in 2009 from the Institute of Masters of Wine and became a Master of Wine in September 2018. Tim received the prestigious Noval Award for the best MW Research Paper which examined trends in the use of reserve wines in Brut NV Champagne. He has a specific interest in Champagne , Rhône, Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Tim has been a wine judge at the International Wine & Spirit Competition since 2011, a Panel Judge at Decanter World Wine Awards 2017/2018 and at Bacchus Wine 2018 in Madrid.