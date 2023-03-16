DWWA judge profile: Rick Fisher

Rick Fisher is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Rick Fisher is a passionate expert in Spanish wine, food, and culture. He lives and breathes Spain.

He left his successful career in finance in 2018 to create the study program for Wine Scholar Guild’s Spanish Wine Scholar. This program has enrolled over 1,200 students and is now taught in more than 90 schools in 30 countries around the world. Rick currently serves as the Spanish Programs Director for the Wine Scholar Guild, where he also teaches the Spanish Wine Scholar Program.

In addition to holding the WSET Diploma in Wines, Rick is a Certified Educator for the Spanish wine regions of Sherry, Rioja, and Cava. He is also a wine judge, educator, and writer.

Rick joins the DWWA for the first time in 2023.

