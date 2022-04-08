DWWA judge profile: Tamas Czinki MS

Tamas Czinki MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

Tamas Czinki MS

Tamas Czinki MS was the first Hungarian Master Sommelier. Based in Budapest, he works as a Wine Director for Felix Kitchen and Bar and a consultant for Culinaris Wholesale where he is developing an extended portfolio of fine wines.

Previously Tamas spent nearly 10 years in the UK where he worked as a Head Sommelier at Northcote Hotel and was a runner-up for Best Sommelier of UK 2018.

Follow Tamas on Twitter @ Tamas_Sommelier