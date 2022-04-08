{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTJjMmVlM2UwMjUwZWYyNTkzNzNiNDdkZmFlOGY0YTg4ZjA1MDBhYzE1MDcwYTdmYzQ0YWZjOWRjMDM1ZDgyMQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA judge profile: Tamas Czinki MS

Tamas Czinki MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

Tamas Czinki MS was the first Hungarian Master Sommelier.  Based in Budapest, he works as a Wine Director for Felix Kitchen and Bar and a consultant for Culinaris Wholesale where he is developing an extended portfolio of fine wines.

Previously Tamas spent nearly 10 years in the UK where he worked as a Head Sommelier at Northcote Hotel and was a runner-up for Best Sommelier of UK 2018.

