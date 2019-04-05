DWWA judge profile: Nick Dumergue

Nick Dumergue is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Nick Dumergue

Nick Dumergue started his career as a sommelier in his native New Zealand in 1990. From there, his career progressed to working a dozen vintages around the world, living for many years in London learning about the commercial side of the industry, and holding several sales and managerial roles in Europe, Asia and Australia. In wine buying positions, Nick selected fine wines on Super Yachts in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, worked as part of the team at Harrods, for an importer in Hong Kong and Bali, Indonesia.

A certified educator for the WSET and a former tasting co-ordinator for Decanter, Nick currently divides his time between online tutoring for diploma students, curation building for the Wine Ring app, consulting to restaurants in Southern California, where he currently resides, and working in London and France several times a year.

The rest of the time, Nick can be found surfing, shucking oysters and travelling.