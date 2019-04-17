DWWA judge profile: Ben Robson

Ben Robson is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Ben Robson

Ben Robson has always worked in the wine trade. In 1994 he opted for self-employment when he established Bat and Bottle, which he still owns. His company imports wines from small Italian estates and intermittently from France, Spain and Portugal. Robson is also an occasional WSET educator, a regular visitor to Italy, and has not missed a Vinitaly since 1996.

Ben Robson was first a judge at the DWWA in 2013.