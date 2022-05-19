DWWA judge profile: Maria Valeria Gamper

Maria Valeria Gamper is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Maria Valeria Gamper

Maria Valeria Gamper lives in Navarre, Spain, where she works as a Sommelier in the 2 Michelin-Starred Restaurant ¨El Molino de Urdániz¨.

Having been born and raised in Buenos Aires, she was studying Hotel Management when she fell in love with wine. After completing her studies, she enrolled in Centro Argentino de Vinos y Espirituosas (CAVE), one of the best institutes for sommelier training in Argentina. By then, she was already working at the restaurant of the Four Seasons Hotel, Buenos Aires.

One year later, she achieved her Sommelier diploma, she took levels I & II of the Court of Master Sommeliers, achieving the best score in both levels that year.

She has been awarded ¨Best Sommelier of the Americas 2022¨ in the APAS-ASI Contest and the ¨Best Sommelier of Argentina” in Argentine Sommeliers Association (AAS) Contest 2019.

Maria is currently a WSET Diploma Student. In addition, she serves on the board of the Argentine Sommeliers Association (AAS) and writes for their newsletter and the Wines of Argentina blog. She conducts tastings, organises wine events and serves as a mentor for the Speed Rack 2021 programme.

She is judging for the first time at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2022.