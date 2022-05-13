DWWA judge profile: Nicholas Blampied-Lane

Nicholas Blampied-Lane is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Nicholas Blampied-Lane

Nicholas Blampied-Lane is originally from New Zealand but left to study Winemaking and Viticulture in France. After completing his post graduate studies in Toulouse, he travelled the world doing vintages in France, NZ, USA and Australia.

He then became a winemaker at Cloudy Bay Vineyards where he worked for 13 years.

Nicholas had the opportunity to make champagne at Veuve Clicquot initially then Moet et Chandon and Dom Perignon. After 6 years in Champagne, he took up a position in the exciting English wine making scene as the Head Winemaker for the contract winemaking facility Defined Wine, situated just outside of Canterbury.

He joined Decanter World Wine Awards as judge for the first time in 2021.