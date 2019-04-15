DWWA judge profile: Robert McNulty

Robert McNulty is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Robert McNulty

Robert McNulty has worked across a range of areas within the wine business over a 30 year period. He joined the wine trade in London with royal warrant merchants John Harvey & Sons, gaining the WSET Diploma in 1992.

For the past eight years he has lived and worked in Italy. His company, Wine Academy Italia, offers specialist wine training for businesses along with WSET courses at a variety of venues across the country. Robert is currently a Stage 2 student at the Institute of Masters of Wine in London.

