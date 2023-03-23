DWWA judge profile: Nelson Pari

Nelson Pari is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Nelson Pari

After receiving a Master’s degree in jazz guitar from Trinity Laban College, Nelson Pari left his music career to join 67 Pall Mall in 2018 where he later served as an Event Supervisor Sommelier and Wine Buyer.

He also contributed to a series of masterclasses with Federico Moccia, head sommelier at 67 Pall Mall, featuring the first-ever tastings of single Barolo MGA.

In Italy, he co-founded Verticale, a printed magazine that focuses on ageing Italian wines and was featured in Fortune 500’s “40 under 40” Italian wine industry leaders list.

Currently, Nelson Pari works as the Italian Wine Buyer for SWIG and as a WSET Educator at Wine Training School.

Nelson joins the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time as judge in 2023.

See more judges for the 2023 DWWA.