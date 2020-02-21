DWWA judge profile: Peter Mitchell MW

Peter Mitchell MW is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Peter Mitchell MW

After completing a business degree at Warwick, having fallen in love with wine, Peter Mitchell MW turned down an opportunity to become an accountant and instead joined Oddbins. In 1997, following a 6 month spell in Burgundy learning a bit about how wine is made, he spent 4 years doing a variety of sales roles at Corney & Barrow, Matthew Clark and Michael Morgan.

In 2001, Peter joined Jeroboams Group, working in on-trade sales where he ended up as sales director. After completing his Master of Wine in 2007, he began helping with the buying at Jeroboams. He moved into a Wine Director role full time in 2015.

Peter is a paper chair for the MW practical exam and in his spare time he enjoys renovating old houses, long dog walks with my family and learning anything new.

Peter Mitchell MW is judging for the first time at the DWWA in 2020.