DWWA judge profile: Nimmi Malhotra

Nimmi Malhotra is a new judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Nimmi Malhotra

A wine communicator based in Singapore, Nimmi Malhotra comes with a rich background in publishing. Her journey to the world of wine began in Australia’s Mornington Peninsula, where her family runs a boutique vineyard, sparking her passion for the industry. She further deepened her wine expertise through studies in Hong Kong.

Now an independent writer, Nimmi covers the wine and spirits scene across Asia, contributing to key publications in Singapore, the UK, India, and Australia. As an experienced speaker and panel moderator, she actively engages in industry discussions across the region.

She is also a wine judge at the International Wine Challenge and serves on the jury for the prestigious Vinexpo V D’Or awards. Holiding a degree in Marketing from Monash University, Australia, she earned her WSET Diploma in 2017. In 2025, Malhotra joins the DWWA judging panel for the first time.

Follow her on Instagram.

See more judges for the 2025 DWWA.