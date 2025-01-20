Ieva Markaityte
Independent wine consultant with over 20 years experience in the wine trade. Based in the UK.
Experienced wine critic, writer and journalist, editor-in-chief of Vino & Fino magazine. Based in Serbia.
Experienced wine buyer and international consultant for wine producers. Based in Switzerland.
Master of Wine and General Manager of an English Winery. Based in the UK.
Founder of an independent wine merchant & running a precision viticulture company. Based in France.
Renowned wine consultant with four decades of wine trade experience. Based in the UK.
Writer, communicator, judge, and consultant with a focus on Italy and South Africa. Based in the UK.
Italian wine ambassador and passionate wine educator. Based in Italy.
Master of Wine and Alliance Wine Brand Manager specialising in Spain, Portugal and South Africa. Based in the UK.
Head of Wine for Amathus Drinks, a UK based importer and distributor of wines and spirits from across the globe.
French wine buyer at Systembolaget. Based in Sweden.
Master of Wine specializing on the Swedish off trade market. Based in Sweden.
Renowned consultant and wine journalist with 25 years writing uninterruptedly for Valor Econômico, the country’s leading newspaper on the economy. Based in Brazil.
Senior wine buyer at Marks & Spencer. Based in the UK.
Ex-sommelier and avid wine geek. Based in the UK.
Wine sales, procurement & supply chain expert, currently serving as the managing director at Winetraders UK ltd. Based in the UK.
Award-winning Master of Wine and wine educator. Based in the UK.
First Indian Master Sommelier. Based in the Maldives.
Importer and distributor of wine and an MW for 35 years. Based in the UK.
Master Sommelier, Italian wine expert, and top fine wine executive. Based in the US.
Former executive head sommelier at The Social Company, now the UK manager for Wine Source. Based in the UK.
Wine educator at WSET School London certified in Sherry, Madeira, Rioja, Cava, and Bordeaux. Based in the UK.
Experienced brand manager and buyer, specialising in Greek wine. Based in the UK.
Taiwanese wine educator and journalist with extensive expertise in global wine and tea education. Based in the UK.
Head of sales for one of the most prestigious UK wine suppliers, with over 15 years of experience in the wine industry. Based in the UK.
Award winning wine communicator, currently serving as the marketing manager & buyer at Davy's Wine Merchants. Based in the UK.
Head of education and events at WSET School London. Based in the UK.
International wine consultant, winner of “The Swedish Wine personality of the Year” in 2022. Based in Sweden.
International wine writer, judge, and consultant, bringing over 40 years of expertise in wine and gastronomy. Based in Canada.
Winemaker and wine buyer. Based in the UK.
Wine buyer at The Wine Society, sourcing from Rhône, Southern and regional French wines and Germany. Based in the UK.
Operating in luxury hotels in London since 2014 specialising in fine French and Italian wines. Based in the UK.
Head Sommelier at NH Hotels, Spain and 2025's Top Sommelier in Spain. Based in Spain.
Educator and sommelier named Best Sommelier of the Americas 20222. Based in Spain.
Wine educator with a particular interest in Bordeaux, Australia and the Loire. Based in the UK.
Award-winning, highly experienced retail buyer, nowadays consulting to wineries around the globe. Based in France.
Experienced buying director with over 20 years in the wine trade. Based in the UK.
Award-winning Master of Wine and education professional specialising in Spanish wines. Based in the UK.
Award-winning wine buyer for The Wine Society responsible for Bordeaux, South Africa, Greece and England. Based in the UK.
Award-winning Master Sommelier specialising in Loire, Burgundy, Rhône, Spain & South African wines. Based in the UK.
Award-winning Master Sommelier, wine educator. Based in the UK.
An award winning sommelier and international wine judge who runs the wine programme at Cornus. Based in the UK.
Distinguished sommelier with expertise in international wine judging. Based in the UK.
Wine buyer, educator, and Master of Wine. Based in the UK.
Experienced, commercial and widely travelled wine professional. Based in the UK.