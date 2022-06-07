DWWA judge profile: Michele Fazari

Michele Fazari is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Michele Fazari was born in the sun-kissed region of Calabria, the “toe” of the Italian boot-shaped peninsula. He later moved to Tuscany where he had his wine epiphany.

After three years, the time was ripe for a new challenge so he took his luggage and flew to England where he worked at Hotel du Vin. There he fell in love with French wines.

His next obvious step was France, where he stayed for two years in Bordeaux.

Having gained all these experiences, Michele came to London where he joined 67 Pall Mall and achieved the Court of Master Sommeliers Advanced Certificate.

He is now Head Sommelier at Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square Private Club where he is committed to helping others develop a passion for wine.