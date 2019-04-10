DWWA judge profile: Martin Hudson MW

Martin Hudson MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Martin Hudson MW

Martin Hudson MW joined the wine trade in 2002, after 25 years in quality assurance and designing computer cables. Alongside this he had run an internet company importing and selling Loire Valley wines, so deciding on a career change was made easier, especially as he could not find a way of making money from his other passion, racing classic motorcycles.

Martin joined Berry Bros and Rudd in 2003, initially in retail, but subsequently concentrating on wine education and latterly in a buying role, and successfully completed his Master of Wine qualification in September 2008.

He is now a freelance wine advisor and educator, having run the MW European stage one education programme from 2011 to 2015. In 2018 he became a WSET Approved Programme Provider with Wine Unpicked.