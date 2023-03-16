DWWA judge profile: JC Viens

JC Viens is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

JC Viens

Approved programme provider of the WSET, JC Viens teaches wine courses especially adapted to wine professionals’ needs to help them strengthen their career and drive business growth. He also advises on wine communication including strategy, content development and delivery.

He is committed to optimising the growth of Italian wines in international markets through an effective “storytelling” approach.

A holder of the WSET Diploma level 4 (Merit), for 12 years he was a WSET certified wine educator and eventually became a WSET approved programme provider in Hong Kong before relocating to Verona in 2021 where he continues to host WSET courses from Level 1 to 3. His passion for wine education brought him to join the Masters of Wine programme during which he gained invaluable international insights into the world of wine.

During his wine career in Hong Kong, he created a much acclaimed wine course “How to Taste Like a Pro”, held regular classes on Bordeaux, Burgundy, and especially Italy.

He was an accredited tutor at L’École Du Vin De Bordeaux as well as a Vinitaly Italian Wine Ambassador. Experienced wine judge for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards and 5-Star Wines (Vinitaly), he also attended the rigorous Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) presented by AWRI to prepare Australian Wine Show Judges.

JC judged at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2022.

