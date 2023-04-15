DWWA judge profile: Lydia Harrison MW

Lydia Harrison MW is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Lydia Harrison MW is Head of Education and Events at WSET School London

Lydia is Head of Education and Events at WSET School London where she looks after the School’s offering of all Level 1 – 3 courses as well as a diverse programme of non-qualification events. She teaches all levels of WSET wine qualifications, specialising in French wine regions, particularly Bordeaux, as well as fortified wines.

Lydia became a Master of Wine in 2019 and supports the IMW through mentoring students, marking practice papers and helping deliver course days and seminars.

Prior to education, Lydia worked in retail for Majestic Wine where she completed her WSET diploma with distinction and was awarded the Vintners’ Scholarship for achieving the highest mark in the UK trade.

She has previously judged for the CIVB and is a certified Bordeaux tutor.

Lydia joins as a judge for the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2023.

See more judges for the 2023 DWWA.