DWWA judge profile: Luma Monteiro

Luma Monteiro is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Luma Monteiro

Luma Monteiro is a wine judge, content creator and wine communicator.

After ten years of working in a multinational mining company as a senior buyer, she moved to the UK in 2016 to work exclusively with wine. She has varied experiences in the wine industry.

Currently, Luma is working as Marketing Executive for Davy’s Wine Merchants and studying for her Level 4 Diploma.

She also runs Wineria, one of the UK’s most successful wine accounts on Instagram (@wineriaofficial).

Monteiro has has a broad knowledge of wines and judges for several competitions across Europe and the UK. Her wine specialisms are South America, Spain, Portugal and Australia.

She was a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2021.