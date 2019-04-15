DWWA judge profile: Ieva Markaityte

Ieva Markaityte is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ieva Markaityte

Ieva Markaityte’s passion for wines started 14 years ago in Minneapolis where she was managing an Italian wine bar.

After working there for 4 years she moved back to her home country of Lithuania, where she worked as a brand manager for an international wine company dealing with fine wine brands, alongside studying economics at university.

Craving more wine education, she moved to London and graduated with her WSET Diploma.

Since then, she has worked as a senior sommelier at Zucca restaurant, head sommelier and wine buyer for Portuguese restaurant ‘Taberna do Mercado’ and run a natural wine project curating tastings and workshops called ‘SLO Wine’ at OSM Bar in Spitafields Market, London.