DWWA judge profile: Matt Smith

Matt Smith is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Matt Smith

Matt Smith joined the wine trade in 2002, starting out at Majestic Wine where he managed a number of the company’s key branches around London for five years. In 2007 he joined the Waitrose wine buying team. Over the six and a half years he was with the retailer, he sourced wines from Burgundy, the South of France, England, Australia and New Zealand, along with a wide range of countries across Eastern and Central Europe, and even wine from India.

In November 2011, he was made a Chevalier de Tastevin for his services and commitment to Burgundy wines. Two years later, he joined Bibendum Wine, originally to head up New World buying but later managed a broader cross section of the portfolio.

In 2018, Smith joined Berry Brothers & Rudd primarily to develop their Italian fine wine portfolio. Recently, Smith has joined Naked Wines as buying director, to develop their portfolio, strategy and customer offer.

Matt Smith was first a DWWA judge in 2011.