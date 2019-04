Lionel Periner is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019.

Lionel Periner

Originally from the South of France, Lionel Periner has been a certified sommelier for 17 years. He joined Hotel du Vin in 2007 and later starting working with Matthieu Longuère MS at the Michelin-starred La Trompette.

After 4 years as Group Beverage Manager at The Lucky Onion, Lionel now has the role of Head Sommelier at Adnams in Birmingham.

