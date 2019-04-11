DWWA judge profile: James Davis MW

James Davis MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

James Davis MW

James Davis MW is Commercial Director for Adnams, based on the beautiful Suffolk coast in Southwold.

He worked for Tesco supermarkets for 7 years, latterly heading up their wine buying team, and it was there that he became fascinated by wine.

Davis has also worked for brewer and retailer Greene King, where he became a Master of Wine in 2013.

He enjoys teaching about wine, whether through the MW Institute, or at Dijon Business School where he occasionally lectures. He is also currently studying for an MBA in Norwich.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.