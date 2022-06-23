DWWA judge profile: Marco Iaccarino

Marco Iaccarino is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Marco Iaccarino

Marco Iaccarino has worked in the beverage and hospitality sector for over 25 years, starting out as a bartender. He has now been a professional sommelier for over 15 years.

Whilst studying in Milan, he worked as a sommelier during the opening of the Armani Hotel, developing its wine programme.

In 2014, Marco moved to London and worked for the Edition hotel with Jason Atherton. Next he was responsible for the wine offering at the opening of the Park Chinois. He then had the opportunity to work for Angela Hartnett at Murano and Marcus Wareing at the Gilbert Scott.

Now he is Head of Wine at the Berkeley hotel.

Marco joined the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2021.

He loves travelling, especially to wine regions, and playing sport with his little son.