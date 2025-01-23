DWWA judge profile: Marcelo Pino

Marcelo Pino is a new judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Marcelo Pino

As a Chilean sommelier, Marcelo has been dedicated to wine and gastronomy for many years. Twice chosen as the best sommelier in Chile (2011 to 2017), second best in America in 2015, and number twenty-four in the world in 2016.

He received his Advanced Sommelier certificate by the Court of Master Sommeliers of London in 2019. During Marcelo’s preparation for different sommelier competitions, he spent 6 months working at Terravina with Gerard Basset in 2012.

Marcelo has participated in many blind tasting competitions around the world. He is currently the owner of a restaurant in Pichilemu called La Parrilla de Pino, as well as a wine consultant for different hotels and restaurants in Chile.

Marcelo is passionate about traveling through the world of wine, gastronomy and surfing.

