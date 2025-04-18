US wineries at DFWE New York: American winemaking at its finest

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) returns to New York on 7 June Saturday, bringing together some of the world’s most prestigious producers for an unforgettable day of tasting. This year’s line-up includes a standout selection of wineries from across the United States, offering guests the chance to discover the quality, diversity and innovation driving American fine wine today.

From iconic Napa Valley estates to pioneering producers in Oregon and Washington, these wineries represent the best of modern American winemaking. Here’s who to look out for on the day:

Cristom Vineyards

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Cristom is one of Oregon’s most respected Pinot Noir producers, blending traditional winemaking with a deep respect for the land. Family-owned and rooted in the Eola-Amity Hills, their wines are known for their balance, elegance, and ageability. Each vineyard is farmed organically, and each bottle tells a story of place. If you’re curious about Oregon Pinot Noir, Cristom is the perfect place to start.

Quintessa

Napa Valley, California



A biodynamic estate in the heart of Rutherford, Quintessa produces a single, estate-grown wine that reflects the complexity of its diverse vineyard— only making one wine each year. Known for its elegance and ageability, Quintessa is a benchmark in Napa Valley.

La Jota Vineyard Co.

Howell Mountain, California



Established in 1898, La Jota is known for bold, structured Cabernet Sauvignon grown at high elevation on Howell Mountain. At DFWE NYC, guests can enjoy a magnum of their 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, full bodied and rich, with notes of blackberry, herbs, and a firm, age worthy finish.

Vérité

Sonoma County, California

One of Sonoma’s most acclaimed producers, Vérité creates Bordeaux-style blends of remarkable precision and longevity. Their wines consistently receive top critical acclaim. Guests will be able to taste La Joie 2010, a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant blend.

Sanford Winery

Santa Barbara County, California

Sanford was one of the first to plant Pinot Noir in the now-iconic Sta. Rita Hills AVA. Its Sanford & Benedict Vineyard remains a benchmark site for the region. Attendees can taste a single-vineyard Pinot Noir from 2019 that highlights the purity, freshness and detail of this cool-climate region

Appassionata Estate

Dundee Hills, Oregon

Founded by German winemaker Ernst Loosen, Appassionata focuses on structured, age-worthy wines from the Willamette Valley. The estate will pour its 2012 Fortissimo Pinot Noir from magnum—an extended-aged release that demonstrates Oregon’s potential for longevity and elegance.

Cobb Wines

Sonoma Coast, California

Cobb has built a strong reputation for Pinot Noirs that highlight specific vineyard sites along the Sonoma Coast. Known for a delicate, site-driven approach, Cobb’s wines are elegant, aromatic, and full of character — ideal for those looking to explore the more refined side of California Pinot.

L’Ecole N° 41

Walla Walla Valley, Washington

One of Washington State’s most respected family-run wineries, L’Ecole has been making balanced, expressive wines for over 40 years. They’re known for combining bold flavours with elegance — don’t miss the chance to discover what makes Walla Walla special .

Discover the Best of the US at DFWE New York

This line-up brings together some of the most respected names in US wine. Join us at Manhatta on Saturday 7 June to meet the producers, taste their flagship wines, and explore what makes the US one of the most exciting wine regions in the world.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax | Masterclass tickets from $165

