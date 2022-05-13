DWWA judge profile: Joseph Arthur

Joseph Arthur is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Joseph Arthur

Joseph Arthur has worked in almost every sector of the trade; from making wine in Bordeaux and England whilst completing his BSc in Viticulture and Oenology, to selling fine wine to London’s most prestigious restaurants.

He then moved into buying, specialising in Italy and the Americas. This allowed him to visit and work with some of the biggest and most prestigious producers, as well as discovering artisanal hidden gems of the wine world.

Joseph now works for the online retailer, Ocado, managing their new world wine portfolio.