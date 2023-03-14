DWWA judge profile: Leona De Pasquale

Leona De Pasquale is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Leona is a London-based Taiwanese wine educator, writer and translator.

She is also the Director and Chief Educator of Camellia and Vine, a wine and tea event and training company in London. She began her wine career in 2003, working in Taiwan before moving to the UK in 2012. She has worked for various UK wine companies, including Vinopolis, Bibendum, Walker & Wodehouse, Berkmann, and was the Head of Training for WineEd, a London-based on-trade wine training company, a sister company of Jascots Wine Merchant.

Leona earned her Certified WSET Educator qualification in 2017 and became an Accredited Madeira Wine and Bordeaux Wine Educator in 2022, as well as a Rioja Wine Educator in 2023. She is the Champagne Bureau UK Education Consultant and is also a Master of Wine student.

In addition to running her own business, she is an external educator for WSET London School since 2022 and has worked as a freelance translator for WSET and Wines of Rioja, translating professional wine educational materials from English to Chinese. She has translated books such as The World Atlas of Wine, American Wine, Natural Wine, Amber Revolution, and The Sotheby’s Wine Encyclopedia. Her writing can be found in various international publications, including Falstaff Online, The Buyer, Club Oenologique, GuildSomm, The News Lens Taiwan, and Wine & Spirits Digest Taiwan.

Leona also judges at the IWSC and Mundus Vini, in addition to the Decanter World Wine Awards and the Decanter Retailer Awards.

Leona joins for the first time as a judge for the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2023.

