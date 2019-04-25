DWWA judge profile: Julie Buckley

Julie Buckley is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Julie Buckley

Julie Buckley discovered a passion for wine whilst working in hospitality in Hong Kong in the late 90’s. She developed this further by returning to the UK to study for the WSET Diploma and a scholarship at the Champagne Academy.

She has worked extensively in PR and buying roles in both the specialist and grocery retail sector. Her recent roles have focused on developing own & tertiary brand propositions where she has worked directly with winemakers and producers across the globe.