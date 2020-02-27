DWWA judge profile: Laure Patry

Laure Patry is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Laure Patry

Laure Patry began her career in North Yorkshire and Bath as part of her initial UK placements following sommelier school before moving to London in 2003. She worked eight years for Gordon Ramsay Holdings, including almost two years as Assistant Head Sommelier at Claridges, and a further six years as Head Sommelier at Maze where she gained the respect of Jason Artherton.

Laure then joined Jason Artherton in 2011 to open Michelin-starred Pollen Street Social as Head Sommelier. After 2 years, she became Executive Head Sommelier having been part of the opening teams in their outlets in Asia, the Middle East and New York. Whilst based in London, Laure works across the global group of restaurants.

