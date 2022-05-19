DWWA judge profile: Magnavai Janjo

Magnavai Janjo is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Magnavai Janjo

Magnavai Janjo has his own importer company, MJ Wine Cellars. The company focuses on creating brands for UK retailers, and on importing niche, small batch, hand-crafted wines, as well as offering wine education and consultancy services.

Mags has spent his entire working life in the wine industry, starting off as a Wine Specialist at his local Waitrose. Next he spent a couple of years selling wine to the on- and off-trade, including a stint at Majestic Wine’s commercial arm. He was then a Senior Account Manager at Roberson where he worked with major UK supermarkets.

In 2019, Mags set up his own importer company, MJ Wine Cellars, where he oversees their sales and purchasing arm.

In 2020 he partnered with Jancis Robinson OBE MW to launch the BAME Wine Professionals website – an initiative to shine light on wine talent in the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities (BAME).

In 2021, he was the winner of the Golden Vines™ Masters of Wine Scholarship. He also joined the 2021 Decanter Retailer Awards judging panel.