DWWA judge profile: Melania Battiston

Melania Battiston is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Melania Battiston comes from a small town in Lombardy, Italy. She is currently Head Sommelier and Wine Buyer at Medlar restaurant, in Chelsea, London.

Seven years ago, she moved to the UK to study Marketing at the University of Bath. However, after meeting Clement Robert at 28-50 Wine Workshop and Kitchen, she decided to start a career in the wine industry instead.

Already an advanced sommelier at the Court of Master Sommelier, Melania’s aim is to become the first Italian female master sommelier. Perhaps MW in the future. Moreover, she is studying Coaching and Positive Psychology at University of Cambridge.