DWWA judge profile: Kamal Malik MS

Kamal Malik MS is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Kamal Malik MS

Born in North of India, Kamal is a wine lover who got into taking it up professionally after his first wine tasting experience in 2002, where he cherished the nuanced taste of the beverage.

Since then, he has gone through the process of training his taste buds, and reading about the subject in depth, while practicing the art on the restaurant floor as well as in wine distribution to understand the practical implementations of the knowledge.

He has donned the hats of a Bartender, Bar Manager, Head Sommelier, Restaurant Manager and Beverage Manager at various times in his 15-year long career working for some of the finest hotels of Hilton, Taj and Oberoi group.

Currently working for Maritime and Mercantile International, one of the largest Asian wine distribution companies, a subsidiary of Emirates group. An expert on Wines, Spirits and Sake, Kamal has acquired various accolades and certifications in his career.

He is the first Master Sommelier from India amongst total 282 in the world. As DipWSET, he holds the top qualification of WSET as well.

Kamal loves to train, educate and have a nice discussion on wine with people

