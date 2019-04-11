DWWA judge profile: Jonas Röjerman

Jonas Röjerman is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Jonas Röjerman

Residing in Stockholm, Jonas Röjerman holds the role as Head of Quality Control at the Swedish wine, beer and spirits retail monopoly Systembolaget. His responsibilities include training the tasting panel and auditing wine producers, with a focus on production and wine quality. In 2007 when he first joined Systembolaget, he worked as Category Manager for the Fine Wine selection, after leaving the position as Head Sommelier at the five-star Grand Hôtel Stockholm.

Jonas’ successful sommelier career has earned him several Swedish and Scandinavian titles, high rankings in international championships and opportunities to judge in various wine competitions around the world.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.