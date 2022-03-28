DWWA judge profile: Moonsong Bang

Moonsong Bang, a wine consultant from Seoul in South Korea, is a judge in the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022.

Moonsong Bang

Moonsong Bang established specialist wine education and consulting company Winevision in Seoul, where she has been educating Korean wine lovers since 2008. She is a WSET Level 4 Diploma holder, leading WSET Certified Educator and Assessor teaching all over Korea.

Moonsong is a popular wine presenter and serves as an international judge. She has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since the launch of the competition in 2012 and joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.

Having completed a degree in French Literature and Language in Korea, she has studied and worked in Australia, France and the UK, and visited many wine regions around the world.

Moonsong writes for several Korean wine publications and is co-author of The Art of Wine Tasting (Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2014). She is also the Co-Founder of Korea Sommelier of the Year Competition and Mashija magazine in Seoul.