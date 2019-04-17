DWWA judge profile: Laura Rhys MS

Laura Rhys MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Laura Rhys MS

Laura Rhys MS started her wine career in 2004 after gaining a degree in hospitality and taking a WSET course, which led her to focus on wine. Her first job was at the Hotel du Vin in Winchester, before moving to Hotel TerraVina as Head Sommelier for Gerard Basset, MS, MW, OBE. Moving on to head up the wine team and oversee the wine list of Michelin Starred and award winning La Trompette in London.

In 2009 Laura won the prestigious UK Sommelier of the Year competition, the second of only three women in the last 30 years to take the title. In November 2010 she passed her final exams to attain the Master Sommelier diploma from the Court of Master Sommeliers Europe.

Based in London, Laura judges for Sommelier competitions and national and international wine competitions. A regular host of tastings, wine dinners and seminars, Laura also offers advice in schools to pupils considering a career as sommelier and is an active member of the Court of Sommeliers Europe.

Laura’s current role is as Prestige Development Manager with Gusbourne, the leading English wine estate. Her role as part of the management team sees her covering development both in UK and internationally.

Laura was first a DWWA judge in 2011.

