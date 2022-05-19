DWWA judge profile: Lauren Denyer

Lauren Denyer is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Lauren Denyer

Lauren Denyer is a wine educator at WSET School London, where she organises and hosts events and learning opportunities for the Diploma students. She also teaches all levels of WSET wine qualifications.

She has extensive teaching experience having worked as a head of faculty in a secondary school and as an education consultant.

Lauren completed the WSET Diploma in June 2017. She is also a Certified Sherry Educator and a Stage 2 Master of Wine student. Her areas of expertise include Sherry, Spain, Portugal, Champagne, Languedoc, Alsace and Jura.

She has joined the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.