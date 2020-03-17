DWWA judge profile: Jeremy Lithgow MW

Jeremy Lithgow MW is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Jeremy Lithgow MW

Jeremy Lithgow MW began his career in wine over 20 years ago, working in and managing a selection of London wine retailers. A 5 year stint in Australia followed, where he worked for European wine importers in Sydney and Melbourne.

Upon his return to the UK, he managed the wine department at Harrods while commencing his MW studies, which he passed in 2016. He also worked for several years at Charles Taylor Wines.

Today he is Head of Wine for Amathus Drinks, a UK based importer and distributor of wines and spirits from across the globe.

Jeremy is a DWWA judge for the first time in 2020.