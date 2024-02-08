DWWA judge profile: Mike Best MW

Mike Best MW is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Mike Best MW

Mike Best MW is a wine product manager at Boutinot, working principally with wineries in Spain, Portugal, USA & England.

Previously, he was employed by the WSET, working with programme providers and industry groups to grow wine education in the South-East of England. Here he also completed the WSET educator programme. Subsequently, he went to PLB, working with supermarkets, particularly on their own-label wine ranges and completing his WSET Diploma. He became a Master of Wine in 2020, completing his research paper on cellar door tourism in Great Britain’s wineries.

Sharing his knowledge about wine is important to Mike – he enjoys teaching, mainly Diploma courses at the WSET school in London, when time allows. He is actively involved in education activities with the IMW.

