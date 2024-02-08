DWWA judge profile: Madeleine Stenwreth MW

Madeleine Stenwreth MW is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Madeleine Stenwreth MW is an international wine consultant based in Sweden, with experience in nearly every aspect of the wine business.

In 2022, she was awarded “The Swedish Wine personality of the Year”, being described as “A Swedish star on the international wine scene, constantly at the forefront and generously sharing her knowledge as much as spreading inspiration and passion across the wine industry. An important role model and driving force”.

She became a Master of Wine in 2008 and received the Quinta do Noval Award for her MW dissertation “The effect of altitude on Malbec in Mendoza”.

Madeleine consults to high profile wine producers globally, inspiring and challenging winemakers on style and quality. She also acts as an advisor and educator for their export, sales and marketing teams. She is frequently invited to join winemakers in presenting their wines to the press, sommeliers, and trade internationally. Madeleine is a mentor for trade professionals at leading importing companies across the Nordic market.

She is a speaker at seminars, holds masterclasses for producers, generic wine marketing bodies and trade organisations as well as lecturing at educational institutes for sommeliers and WSET Diploma students. She is also involved in the educational programme at the Institute of Masters of Wine. Madeleine has been a frequent international judge at many highly respected wine competitions.

Prior to setting up her consultancy in 2010, she was the Quality & Product Development Manager for one of the leading wine importers in the Nordic market. Prior to that, she was a wine buyer for the Swedish alcohol retailing monopoly (Systembolaget) and started the Swedish branch of Wines of South Africa (WOSA) as their marketing manager. She also has a broad experience from the hospitality industry as head sommelier, restaurant manager and F&B manager. During the pandemic, she spent a lot of time in the Cape Winelands of South Africa. She was actively involved in both the 2021 and 2022 harvests, which led to her successfully broadening her client base with several high profile South African wine producers.

