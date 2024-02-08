DWWA judge profile: Ivan Barbic MW

Ivan Barbic MW is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ivan Barbic MW

Ivan Barbic MW has been working for over twenty-five years in the wine business. First, he worked in wine research at Agroscope in Wädenswil, then as a sales manager for oenology products. After that, his roles have included Wine Buyer for Coop, Head of Wine Purchasing for Bataillard, Head of Wine for Denner and Strategic Buyer for Bataillard.

He now consults for different wine producers and is owner of Ivan Barbic Wine Consulting.

He acted as chairman of the Maître Conseil en Vins de France from 2006 – 2008, and was a freelance journalist for several years, writing for magazines such as Schweizerische Weinzeitung, Vinum and the Croatian food and wine magazine, Ice & Pice.

Ivan became a Master of Wine in 2016.

He has many years of experience judging at wine competitions. In 2021, he was Co-chairman of Expovina Wine Trophy in Zurich. He joins Decanter World Wine Awards a a judge for the first time in 2024.

See more judges for 2024 DWWA.