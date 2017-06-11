DWWA judge profile: Mike Ritchie MW

Mike Ritchie MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Mike Ritchie MW was born in London but lived in Paris in his teenage years. He started in the trade with Saccone & Speed as a graduate trainee and has since gained a wealth of experience during his three decades in the UK wine business, which included seven years during the early stages of London City Bond.

In 2002, Ritchie passed his MW and was awarded the commercial and business-related Errazuriz prize. Since 2013, he has worked in a sales role for Copestick Murray, the UK division of the German sekt producer Henkell, covering the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Mike Ritchie MW was first DWWA judge in 2009.