DWWA judge profile: Maria Jose Huertas Vega

Maria Jose Huertas Vega

Maria Jose Huertas Vega is currently Sommelier at the 2 Michelin star La Terraza del Casino, Madrid.

She has won numerous sommelier awards including; the 2003 National Prize in Gastronomy as a sommelier (Spain), the 2003 Metrópoli Award of El Mundo as Sommelier of the Year, the 2004 Madrid Fusion Prize as Best Sommelier in Madrid, the 2005 International Academy of Gastronomy Prize as Best Sommelier, the 2017 Wine Challenger Prize for Best Wine List at La Terraza del Casino and the 2017 Young European Restaurateurs Career Prize.

