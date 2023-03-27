DWWA judge profile: Magdalena Kaiser

Magdalena Kaiser is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Magdalena Kaiser

Magdalena Kaiser has been in the wine industry almost her entire life. She began working at Inniskillin Wines as a young teen leading tours and tastings and has fond memories of bottling wine with her winemaker co-founder father Karl Kaiser at the young age of five.

With 40+ years of experience in wine, tourism, culinary and communication strategy she brings passion and expertise to the industry she loves. Working and living abroad for a decade in the U.S. enriched her international marketing expertise before returning home to Niagara’s wine country. A lifelong promoter of Canadian wine, Magdalena is now the Director of PR at the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario where she leads export initiatives and proudly showcases Ontario VQA wine to media and trade from around the globe.

A graduate of Economics and International Marketing, Magdalena is WSET certified and is a candidate in the Masters of Wine program. She sits on numerous boards including the International Cool Climate Chardonnay Celebration (i4C) and has been the Educational Program Chair for 10 years. She was an active member of the Advisory Board of the International Cool Climate Wine Symposium 2022, Niagara.

Magdalena frequently presents to Canadian and international audiences on wine, culinary tourism, export business and strategic PR and marketing. Her expertise has contributed to the content development in hundreds of publications including the World of Fine Wine Magazine, Decanter Magazine, Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book, WSET Global wine certification course, Wine Bible, Wall Street Journal and more.

With every minute of her free time, Magdalena travels and tastes visiting wine regions around the world. She even makes a tiny bit of wine. Her micro-size @TinyBatchWine project was born out of passion and the desire to keep learning while honouring her late father’s craft.

Magdalena joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2023.

