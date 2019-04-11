DWWA judge profile: Elod Adam

Elod Adam is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Elod Adam

Elod Adam’s affair with wine started as a child watching his father and grandparents making wine. However, he truly started to understand and appreciate wine after immigrating to the US. Here he achieved his Sommelier Certification as well as the Certified Specialist of Wine and Certified Wine Educator titles from the Society of Wine Educators.

He has worked in various wine related sales, distribution and education roles.

He now runs his own wine consulting and importing business for the on trade in Romania.

Over the years, he has judged at various wine competitions, such as The Top 100 Hungarian Wines, The Top 100 Romanian Wines and International Balkan Wine Competition.

He is currently studying to become a MW at the Institute of Masters of Wine.