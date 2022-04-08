DWWA judge profile: Fiona Hayes

Fiona Hayes is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Fiona Hayes

Having studied languages at Manchester University, Fiona Hayes first worked in the wine trade at Berkmann Wine Cellars, in their York office.

Fiona moved to London after a year and became a Buying Assistant for Wine Importer Fields, Morris & Verdin, having fallen in love with working with wine and wanting to be closer to the various tastings and events taking place in the capital.

After a number of years, Fiona became an Agency Buyer for FMV and for five years was a Buyer for their parent company Berry Brothers & Rudd, responsible for buying Rhône, USA, Austria, Germany, Alsace, Languedoc-Roussillon, Provence and South West France.

She has recently co-founded a wine subscription and consultancy business Grape & Nectar, and is currently studying on the Master of Wine programme.

Fiona joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.