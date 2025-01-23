DWWA judge profile: Florencia Gomez

Florencia Gomez is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Florencia Gomez

Florencia is an Argentinian wine professional with over 15 years of experience all along the wine industry. She is currently a stage 2 MW candidate based in London.

After getting her winemaking degree, she spent the first six years making wine in Argentina, the US, France, and Croatia. This international approach got her to work as an export manager for Europe, where she discovered her passion for communicating wine.

In 2023, she started Grand Crew Studio, her own marketing agency, where she uses her 360° experience to rethink wine communications from a unique holistic perspective. She is a brand ambassador, content creator and communication strategist.

Florencia is passionate about modern wine brands with a shared love for innovation, sustainability, technology, and consumer trends.

She also writes for JancisRobinson.com.

Follow Florencia on Instagram, and see her website here.

