DWWA judge profile: Emma Dawson MW

Emma Dawson MW is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Emma Dawson MW

Emma Dawson MW is a senior wine buyer for Berkmann Wine Cellars. Within her role, she manages regional France including Bordeaux, Loire, Alsace & Jura, Germany, Southern Italy and Sicily, Australia and South America. She also specialises in wines from the Eastern Mediterranean and wrote her MW research paper on Lebanese wine. Prior to working at Berkmann Wine Cellars, she was a wine buyer at Marks and Spencer for 9 years.

She came to the wine world late, having previously worked in film and media and studied wine as an enthusiast. In her spare time, she has run several educational wine ventures, including tastings for consumers called “Naked Grape Tastings” and a website called 52grapes.com which is a free particpation website that offers consumers the chance to join in the challenge to taste 52 grapes in 52 weeks.