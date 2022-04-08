DWWA judge profile: Gareth Ferreira MS

Gareth Ferreira MS is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Gareth Ferreira MS

Gareth is an award-winning Master Sommelier with over a decade of experience in the wine and service industry. He is currently the Head Sommelier of the 3 Michelin star restaurant Core by Clare Smyth. In 2021 he became the 270th worldwide and first ever South African Master Sommelier.

Previous to Core, Gareth was assistant head sommelier and part of the opening team of the revolutionary wine focused private members club 67 Pall Mall under the tutelage of mentor Ronan Sayburn MS.

His career has seen him work at some of the best hotels in the world including The Ritz-Carlton Naples Florida, The Burj Al Arab in Dubai and The Saxon Hotel in his home country of South Africa as Head Sommelier and Beverage Manager.

Some of Gareth’s achievements include being named Best Sommelier of South Africa 2016, winner of the U.K. Ruinart sommelier challenge 2016, finalist at the U.K. Sommelier of the year 2017 and 2019. Gareth also represented South Africa at the 2016 A.S.I. Best Sommelier of The World competition in Mendoza qualifying for the semi-final and finishing in the top 15 sommeliers in the world.

Gareth holds a diploma in tourism and the Master Sommelier qualification through the Court of Master Sommeliers as well as achieving his gold level certification for the A.S.I. Sommelier Diploma. Gareth is also a regular judge at various wine competitions such as the Decanter World Wine Awards, where he was first a judge in 2016.