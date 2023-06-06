DWWA judge profile: Giusy Andreacchio

Giusy Andreacchio is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Giusy Andreacchio

Giusy Andreacchio helps various Italian wineries with brand building and growing internationally. She is a member of the Association of Wine Educators UK and a WSET Certified Educator.

Giusy holds a BA (Hons) in Languages and Literature, a WSET Diploma and is a Certified AIS sommelier in Italy.

She worked for many years for a UK wine distributor as an account manager, selling Italian wines to prestigious restaurants in London.

Giusy obtained the title of French Wine Scholar in 2020, which testifies her love for French wines as well as Italian wines, which is her speciality. She then went onto be the winner of the Italian Wine Scholarship at the Wine Scholar Guild in 2022. In 2021 Guisy became a WSET wine educator.

She joined the DWWA as a judge for the first time in 2022.

