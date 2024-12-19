DWWA judge profile: Eleftherios Hanialidis MS

Eleftherios Hanialidis MS is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Eleftherios Hanialidis MS

Eleftherios Hanialidis began his career in the hospitality industry in 2001 and has since worked extensively as a head sommelier, as well as a consultant for restaurants, wine bars, and wine retail stores. In August 2023, he achieved the distinction of becoming the first Greek Master Sommelier, having previously earned the A.S.I. Diploma (Gold Pin) in 2018.

Competing for the first time in 2017, he secured 3rd place in the Best Sommelier of Greece competition and was honored with the award for Best First Appearing Sommelier of Greece. In 2020, he won the prestigious title of Best Sommelier of Greece.

Eleftherios is an active member of the board of directors of the Greek Sommelier Association, a columnist for Oinoxoos magazine of Kathimerini newspaper, a Star Wine List ambassador for Greece, and an instructor at Genius in Gastronomy.

Throughout his career, he has served as a judge for several esteemed wine competitions and continuously expands his expertise in wine, sake, spirits, and beer. He joined the DWWA judging panel in 2024.

Follow Eleftherios on instagram.

