Midleton Very Rare has released the oldest Irish whiskey ever bottled. The Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six is a 50-year-old single pot still whiskey.

The launch comes just weeks after Bushmills unveiled the oldest Irish single malt to date: a 46-year-old that set a new benchmark for Irish single malt.

Released on 11 April, the new ultra-rare expression concludes a landmark series from Midleton Very Rare that began in 2020.

Chapter Six marks the final drops of spirit from the historic Old Midleton Distillery, which closed its doors in 1975. Fewer than 250 bottles have been released.

Priced at £55,000 (€60,000/US$60,000), it is not only the most mature Midleton expression ever released, but a significant milestone in Irish whiskey history.

Chapter Six was distilled in 1973 by Midleton’s Master Distiller Emeritus Max Crockett, in what was then the world’s largest pot stills – which are still on display at the distillery today.

It has been nurtured over five decades by a succession of Master Distillers: Barry Crockett, Brian Nation and current Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman.

‘The whiskey comes from a parcel of casks that were set aside by Max Crocket – Barry’s dad – in 1973 and 1974, as he transitioned from Old Midleton distillery, to the new site,’ said O’Gorman.

‘When I joined in 1998, he made me aware of these casks stored in dunnage warehouses A2 and A3. The team who came over from the old distillery always held them in high regard and were very proud of them. They kept a keen eye on them.’

Matured predominantly in refill American oak barrels – ideal for long-term ageing – the spirit was later transferred to a bespoke marrying cask, crafted by fifth-generation Master Cooper Ger Buckley.

Uniquely, the final cask was constructed from staves used in the previous five chapters of the collection, originally made by Buckley’s father.

Tasting notes reveal a whiskey of unexpected vibrancy for its age. The nose opens with rich aromas of plums, figs, dates, and blackcurrant, underpinned by bergamot and rhubarb.

The palate is full and oily, delivering notes of candied ginger, orange bitters, and strawberry, with a fresh citrus lift. The finish is long and elegant, lingering with toasted marshmallow and dark chocolate.

Chapter Six is presented in a mouth-blown Waterford crystal decanter, housed in a bespoke cabinet designed by master craftsman John Galvin.

The cabinet incorporates six rare types of wood – one from each chapter. The final wood is a striking blue bird’s eye maple, named for its pattern of tiny swirling eyes. The cabinet is completed with 18 carat gold-plated detailing, reclaimed Irish oak and a cream leather interior.

‘This final chapter really is a celebration of the people and place that made it, across a number of generations,’ said O’Gorman. ‘It’s the very last whiskey we have from Old Midleton. When it is gone, it really is gone.’

With this release, Irish Distillers-owned Midleton not only concludes its Silent Distillery Collection but also commemorates 200 years of distilling heritage at its whiskey-campus, in 2025.

Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six is available via the Midleton Distillery Collection and select specialist retailers in Ireland, the UK and the US.

